Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 967 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

