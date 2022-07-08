Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $93.58 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

