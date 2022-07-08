Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,035 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Nutrien by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after purchasing an additional 904,521 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.

NTR opened at $76.97 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.