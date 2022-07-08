Sigma Planning Corp Buys 845 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $91,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 193,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Connie K. Duckworth bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $678,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.30.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.