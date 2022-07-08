Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NYSE CPG opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

