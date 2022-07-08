Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 10,554 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

