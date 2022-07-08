Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

