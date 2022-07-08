Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

PSA stock opened at $314.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.98. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

