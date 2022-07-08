Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,608 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AU stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

