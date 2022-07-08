Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Apollo Investment worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $54.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 97.64%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

