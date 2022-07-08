Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

NYSE GPC opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.