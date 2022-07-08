Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.59.

NYSE OTIS opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

