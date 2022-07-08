Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $120.82 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average is $189.07.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

