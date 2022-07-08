Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $44.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $60.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

