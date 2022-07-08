Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 195.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

