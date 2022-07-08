Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $387.63 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.03 and its 200 day moving average is $437.22. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.00.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

