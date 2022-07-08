Sigma Planning Corp Has $481,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.74. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.