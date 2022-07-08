Sigma Planning Corp Has $484,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

