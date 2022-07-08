Sigma Planning Corp Has $510,000 Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.19% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $52.66.

