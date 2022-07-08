Sigma Planning Corp Has $564,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after acquiring an additional 225,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

NYSE:HIG opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

