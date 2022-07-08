Sigma Planning Corp Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

