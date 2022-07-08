Sigma Planning Corp Has $606,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $213.77 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

