Sigma Planning Corp Invests $537,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $111.91 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.