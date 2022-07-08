Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.86.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $435.49 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.