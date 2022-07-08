Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after buying an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,977,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

NYSE TREX opened at $58.51 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

