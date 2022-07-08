Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,561 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

BLDR stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

