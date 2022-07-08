Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 792 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.