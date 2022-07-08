Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 310.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSCE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,105.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,588 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

