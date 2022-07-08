Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock opened at $244.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $227.97 and a one year high of $327.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.