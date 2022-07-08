Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

