Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

