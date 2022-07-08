Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,976 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,766 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

