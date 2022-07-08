Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,087 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

