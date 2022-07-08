Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,212 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 104,488 shares of company stock worth $9,249,923 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.