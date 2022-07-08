Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,335 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $178.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

