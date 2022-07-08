Sigma Planning Corp Sells 16,573 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $77.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

