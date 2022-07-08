Sigma Planning Corp Sells 190 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA opened at $305.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.95. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $287.93 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

