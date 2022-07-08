Sigma Planning Corp Sells 21,582 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,582 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,753,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 342,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $52.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41.

