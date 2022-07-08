Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,490 Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.89% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000.

LOUP opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $59.22.

