Sigma Planning Corp Sells 48,380 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,380 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

