Sigma Planning Corp Sells 592 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

