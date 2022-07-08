Sigma Planning Corp Sells 603 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average is $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

