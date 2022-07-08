Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,427 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.74 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

