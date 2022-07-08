Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,600 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 917.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 159,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 71.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CHX opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.