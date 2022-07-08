Sigma Planning Corp Sells 770 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

