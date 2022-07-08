Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,846 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alcoa by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 91,201 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Argus boosted their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

