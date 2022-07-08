Sigma Planning Corp Takes $554,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,243,000. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,743,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $14,744,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mplx by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after buying an additional 309,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $8,081,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

