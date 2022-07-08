Sigma Planning Corp Takes $603,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

