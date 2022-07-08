Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

