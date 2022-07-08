Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.29% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

